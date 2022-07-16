Narrowing the differences between China and US over Taiwan Strait

The heart of the recent disagreement between China and the United States about the Taiwan Strait is not whether it is 'international waters', but whether non-Chinese military vessels and aircraft have rights to transit and operate there.

Updated
Published
33 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

A new source of tension has emerged in the relationship between China and the United States in recent months, with Chinese military officials telling their US counterparts that they do not consider the Taiwan Strait to be "international waters", a term used by the US.

According to a June 12 report by Bloomberg, these assertions have been made "on multiple occasions and at multiple levels", causing alarm among US officials. A day after the Bloomberg report was published, China's Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin confirmed at a press conference on June 13 that, in China's view, the concept of "international waters" does not apply to the Taiwan Strait because it has "no legal basis… in the international law of the sea".

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on July 16, 2022, with the headline Narrowing the differences between China and US over Taiwan Strait. Subscribe

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top