Myanmar coup: Limits to US, Chinese influence over domestic developments
Washington and Beijing have different interests in the South-east Asian country, but the recent history of their relations with Myanmar shows the constraints on their ability to bend its leadership to their will.
Power Play is a weekly column that looks at various facets of US-China rivalry and its implications for Asia.
In the days following the Myanmar military's coup on Feb 1, several Western newspapers zeroed in on what the South-east Asian country's political crisis meant for America's rivalry with China.