Power Play

Myanmar coup: Limits to US, Chinese influence over domestic developments

Washington and Beijing have different interests in the South-east Asian country, but the recent history of their relations with Myanmar shows the constraints on their ability to bend its leadership to their will.

US Correspondent
A Buddhist monk protesting next to an armoured vehicle in Yangon, Myanmar, on Feb 14, 2021.PHOTO: REUTERS
  • Published
    1 hour ago
Power Play is a weekly column that looks at various facets of US-China rivalry and its implications for Asia.

In the days following the Myanmar military's coup on Feb 1, several Western newspapers zeroed in on what the South-east Asian country's political crisis meant for America's rivalry with China.

