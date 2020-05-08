My pity package of Chinese face masks sends bigger message

Last week, I received a package at my home in New York from a kind Chinese friend in Beijing. It contained medical personal protective equipment (PPE), including highly sought-after N95 respirator masks (not all masks are created equal: some only protect people from exhaling the virus, rather than inhaling it - the N95 protects from both).

"It's easier to get PPE here," my friend explained, noting that he had been horrified to hear about the dire shortages in the United States (as well as other countries such as Britain) - and had sent the package in sympathy.

As I gratefully distributed masks to some vulnerable neighbours and medical workers I know, I realised that this was a symbolic moment.

First, and most obviously, it highlights how the geopolitical order is changing. A couple of decades ago - say, during the 1997 Asian fiscal crisis - aid, along with pity, tended to flow from West to East. This is now being reversed.

Second, the issue of PPE is exposing a much bigger question for a country such as the US: how far should it rely on the free market to supply basic goods? And how far should it tolerate (or encourage) state intervention in a time of crisis?

There are no easy answers, let alone a settled national view.

When the coronavirus hit, the US was tragically ill-prepared. Medical staff need proper protective masks, such as the N95 device, if they are going to treat patients; so too do many other front-line workers. Meanwhile, governors of states such as New York have recently called on the public to wear simple masks - or even just cloth coverings - to prevent them from exhaling the virus.

But at the start of the pandemic, the US Department of Health and Human Services only had 42 million masks in its stockpile, of which 30 million were medical masks and a mere 12 million were the prized N95. That was a scant 1 per cent of what the department itself calculated would be needed in a bad pandemic.

Worse still, it did not have any way to quickly produce more, since about 80 per cent of mask production has occurred in China in recent years and key materials in the supply chain, such as the gauze inside N95 masks, are made in countries such as Germany.

All this has created a massive gap in the market. The result has been a wave of price gouging and quasi-piracy as institutions have scrambled to get hold of scarce supplies. That has left countless front-line workers dying needlessly because they have lacked proper PPE.

Last week, a friend showed me a picture of her daughter-in-law, a nurse in a Philadelphia hospital, who was wearing a snorkel and trash bags as protection from the virus, due to a lack of PPE. (I was so horrified that as soon as the care package arrived from China, I sent her some N95 masks.)

While the gap is obvious, how to fill it is less clear. In recent days, a host of entrepreneurs has jumped into the void, making and selling basic masks; on the streets of New York, there is already a vast array of fashionable styles available.

Some companies are dashing to create the higher-grade PPE, such as N95 masks. However, these bottom-up entrepreneurial efforts are unlikely to produce enough quantity fast enough, given the supply chain issues around the materials. So state entities are joining forces to create public-private partnerships: last week, seven north-east governors announced an initiative to develop their own supply chains.

Meanwhile, doctors linked to Yale University have launched a #NeedMasksToday campaign to demand that the White House invoke the 1950 Defence Production Act (DPA) on a massive scale to create PPE.

After all, as the historian Douglas Brinkley pointed out, America has done this before: the DPA has been used numerous times to procure military supplies, and events such as World War II showed the power of such public-private collaboration.

However, as Yale law professor Abbe Gluck has pointed out, only the White House can invoke the DPA. State governors cannot. And while President Donald Trump has used the DPA sporadically in recent weeks - to instruct General Motors to make ventilators, and to keep Tyson meat factories open - he has not unveiled a sweeping, full-scale campaign to force private companies to produce PPE on a massive scale. "It's been flaky," says Professor Gluck.

That may be a reflection on powerful business lobbying. But another underlying issue is a widespread sense of opposition to state meddling in the free market in the US. Or as Mr Trump himself recently observed: "We're a country not based on nationalising our business."

Will this change? I hope so. Covid-19 has already overturned all manner of other norms, and using the DPA for this seems entirely sensible. But in the meantime, the rapidly emptying boxes of PPE from China are sitting in my kitchen as a striking sign of a world being turned upside down.

