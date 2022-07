Five years ago, seemingly out of nowhere, my brain fell into an abyss of unrelenting intrusive thoughts - What if I harm myself? What if I harm others? What if I'm crazy? - each of which was accompanied by electric shocks of anxiety and full-on sensations of dread. It was, by far, the most terrifying, vexing and isolating period of my life.

My first moment of relief came four weeks later, when I finally got in to see a psychiatrist.