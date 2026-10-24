Straitstimes.com header logo

My long-time helper is back after a Stage 4 cancer diagnosis. I’m grateful

The writer’s helper of more than 30 years is well enough to work again and he reflects on what home means to migrant workers who’ve spent most of their lives in Singapore.

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

For some domestic helpers, home spans both the place they came to for work and their birthplace, where people they cherish still live, says the writer.

For some domestic helpers, home spans both the place they came to for work and their birthplace, where people they cherish still live, says the writer.

ST ILLUSTRATION: MANNY FRANCISCO

avatar-alt

Kenneth Cheng

When our long-time domestic helper M was diagnosed with late-stage breast cancer in Singapore three years ago, our immediate priority was to get her the best treatment possible. Together, we had decided that she would seek care back in the Philippines.

We flew to Manila with her, accompanied her to a hospital in nearby Quezon City where she would be treated, and helped settle her in before she started 18 rounds of chemotherapy.

See more on

Domestic worker

Cancer

Healthcare

Philippines

Medicine

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Personal Data Protection Notice

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.