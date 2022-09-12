My former tutorial partner is now Britain's PM. Here's my advice to her

British institutions need buttressing rather than undermining. Facts should matter more than 'vibes'.

Tim Harford
Ms Liz Truss has been trying to provoke outrage, but perhaps she will decide that calm problem-solving suits her better, says the writer. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Updated
Published
2 min ago
We all pass certain milestones in our lives that cause us to stop and reflect. The death of a parent; a child finishing school; one's former tutorial partner becoming the prime minister. Your humble Undercover Economist is having to deal with all three in the space of a few months.

I don't remember much about Liz Truss from studying mathematical logic alongside her at Oxford. I was too busy wrestling with Peano's axioms; I suspect she felt the same. And I doubt she trembled to read the recent revelation in The Economist that, while the Conservative grassroots venerate her, the Liberal Democrats are targeting "the Tim Harford voter". Truly, the narrative arc of my life story has taken a disturbing twist.

