My experience with schizophrenia - as patient and researcher
What does recovery mean? Studies that actively involve persons with lived experience of mental illness help both researchers and patients
One of my worst memories is being seated on a wheelchair at the emergency room of the Institute of Mental Health (IMH).
I was 25 years old and floridly psychotic. There is never a convenient time to fall sick, but I count myself lucky to be surrounded by my loved ones and had access to quality mental healthcare services when I did eight years ago.