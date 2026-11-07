Deepavali and Christmas: My kids inherited two cultures. I want them to understand both

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One day, I hope my sons will grasp the significance of the traditions behind them.

Deepavali, which falls on Nov 8 this year, celebrates the triumph of light over darkness and good over evil.

A few days before Deepavali, my mother-in-law spends hours shopping at the wet market and cooking a feast offered to relatives who have passed on.

There are pots of prawn sambal, salted fish curry and crab masala, to name a few. Trays hold fruit, nuts, biscuits and Indian sweets such as laddu, gulab jamun and jalebi. There are drinks of all kinds, even cigarettes for the uncles who enjoyed a smoke.