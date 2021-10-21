Must-reads

  • Published
    1 hour ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

Singapore will extend its Covid-19 curbs by one month to Nov 21, as the country's healthcare system is at risk of being overwhelmed. The extended measures - which include capping group sizes for social gatherings and dining in at two - will be reviewed at the two-week mark and adjusted based on the situation then.

The disorderly roll-out of new testing and isolation protocols was one of the factors that led to delays in moving Covid-19-positive workers living in the Westlite Jalan Tukang dormitory to off-site care and recovery facilities, said Mr Yeo Guat Kwang, chairman of the Migrant Workers' Centre (MWC), in a media statement. 

Please or to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month
  • Latest headlines and exclusive stories
  • In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
  • Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
Subscribe now

*Terms and conditions apply.

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on October 21, 2021, with the headline 'Must-reads'. Subscribe
Topics: 