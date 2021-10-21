Singapore will extend its Covid-19 curbs by one month to Nov 21, as the country's healthcare system is at risk of being overwhelmed. The extended measures - which include capping group sizes for social gatherings and dining in at two - will be reviewed at the two-week mark and adjusted based on the situation then.

The disorderly roll-out of new testing and isolation protocols was one of the factors that led to delays in moving Covid-19-positive workers living in the Westlite Jalan Tukang dormitory to off-site care and recovery facilities, said Mr Yeo Guat Kwang, chairman of the Migrant Workers' Centre (MWC), in a media statement.