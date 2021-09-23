From tomorrow, no visitors will be allowed at all hospital wards in Singapore for four weeks until Oct 23 amid a surge in the number of Covid-19 cases in the community. There have also been more cases detected among hospital staff, patients and visitors, leading to ward closures and staff quarantine.

Manila's youthful Mayor Isko Moreno, who has a compelling rags-to-riches story, yesterday officially announced that he will run for president next year, giving the opposition a candidate that can mount a credible challenge to President Rodrigo Duterte's bid to continue to rule through proxies.