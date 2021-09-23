Must-reads

  • Published
    36 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

From tomorrow, no visitors will be allowed at all hospital wards in Singapore for four weeks until Oct 23 amid a surge in the number of Covid-19 cases in the community. There have also been more cases detected among hospital staff, patients and visitors, leading to ward closures and staff quarantine. 

Manila's youthful Mayor Isko Moreno, who has a compelling rags-to-riches story, yesterday officially announced that he will run for president next year, giving the opposition a candidate that can mount a credible challenge to President Rodrigo Duterte's bid to continue to rule through proxies. 

Please or to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month

  • Latest headlines and exclusive stories
  • In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
  • Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
Subscribe now

*Terms and conditions apply.

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on September 23, 2021, with the headline 'Must-reads'. Subscribe
Topics: 