Mr Elon Musk is clearly having a moment; he's trying to back out of his deal to buy Twitter, but he probably can't without paying billions in damages. Perhaps that's why he's thinking about zooming off to Mars?

OK, I'm being unfair. While Mr Musk's decision to talk up a scheme to send one million colonists to Mars may reflect a desire to change the subject, his plan calls for doing so by 2050 - and he has been talking about that idea for years.