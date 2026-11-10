Muse may be great at 11.11 shopping, but I still won’t give it my credit card

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After trying out Meta’s new AI agent for two weeks, the writer found that not everything in life has to be frictionless.

An AI assistant is only as useful as the access you are willing to give it, says the writer.

I recently did something potentially detrimental to my wallet: I enlisted an AI personal assistant to help me shop, just in time for the 11.11 sale season.

For the past two weeks since its launch, I have been getting Meta’s new AI agent Muse to make shopping lists, compare prices and keep watch over a growing list of “holy grail” items I would like to own – just not at full price.