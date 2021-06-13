Mums are not OK: Home-based learning and the travails of a pandemic

When schools shifted to full home-based learning (HBL) last month, I ploughed through, on average, two English grammar exercises, 16 pages of maths, and five Chinese cloze passages each day with my younger child.

One morning, trying to finish HBL while writing an article on US-China relations - and doing neither particularly well - I wondered: Why can't online homework be uploaded a few days in advance instead of at 7am daily, so parents can plan HBL more flexibly around their work schedules?