Mr Spock is not as logical as he'd like to think

Mr Spock, Star Trek's pointy-eared, nimble-eyebrowed Vulcan, is a beloved figure, especially as portrayed in the TV series by the late Leonard Nimoy. He is a cultural touchstone for superior rationality. There's just one problem: Spock is actually terrible at logic.

As Julia Galef explains in her new book on how to make better decisions, The Scout Mindset, Spock turns out to be highly illogical in more than one way.