Moving beyond multicultural to intercultural harmony
As we all come from unique and different beginnings despite the veneer of global interconnectedness, there needs to be better intercultural understanding
An American friend residing in Singapore recently texted me in distress.
The brutal killing in the United States of George Floyd and the high-profile trial of the police officer who caused his death, the fatal shooting of Daunte Wright last month and the protests that followed, are all happening in Minneapolis, her hometown.
