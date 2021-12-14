More than coffee in your kopi-c kosong

The common terms we use for our daily cuppa – of coffee or tea – are markers of how trade binds us across time and continents

Paul Tan
In Singapore, coffee is localised as kopi, claimed by Malay and Chinese dialect speakers. In all likelihood, coffee came via the Dutch, one of the earlier colonial enterprises in the region, and was first adopted in the Malay language. ST FILE PHOTO
  • Published
    1 hour ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

Recent news about a Singapore start-up building robot baristas must have captured the imagination of coffee lovers here.

Certainly it points to a future with more widespread automation in the labour intensive food and beverage sector. This innovation could not be more timely, with the seemingly interminable pandemic and the grim advisories about how human interaction enables transmission.

Please or to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month
  • Latest headlines and exclusive stories
  • In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
  • Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
Subscribe now

*Terms and conditions apply.

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Topics: 