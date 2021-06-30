More than a shot in the arm needed for 'pandexit'

Better Covid-19 therapies needed as a backstop to the slow process of vaccination to help economies re-open safely

Agustín Carstens
Supplies of vaccines are still limited and herd immunity will be out of reach for most countries for some time.PHOTO: EPA-EFE
  • Published
    39 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

The world entered the Covid-19 crisis suddenly and as one. Exiting the pandemic is proving slower and more staggered. The economic recovery is uneven, and vaccination is crucial to "pandexit".

More vaccination means fewer infections, more easing of restrictions and more economic growth, as the Bank for International Settlements (BIS) outlines in its Annual Economic Report 2021. But vaccination alone may not suffice. Better Covid-19 treatment options could complement vaccination, and in turn open up economies faster, support jobs and boost global growth.

Please or to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month

  • Latest headlines and exclusive stories
  • In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
  • Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
Subscribe now

*Terms and conditions apply.

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Topics: 