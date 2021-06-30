More than a shot in the arm needed for 'pandexit'

The world entered the Covid-19 crisis suddenly and as one. Exiting the pandemic is proving slower and more staggered. The economic recovery is uneven, and vaccination is crucial to "pandexit".

More vaccination means fewer infections, more easing of restrictions and more economic growth, as the Bank for International Settlements (BIS) outlines in its Annual Economic Report 2021. But vaccination alone may not suffice. Better Covid-19 treatment options could complement vaccination, and in turn open up economies faster, support jobs and boost global growth.