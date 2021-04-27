For Subscribers
Global Affairs
Montenegro's highway to BRI debt dilemma
The tiny European country desperately needs $1.3b to repay China for a project experts warned against. Should the EU bail it out?
The answer is "no", "nein", "non". And the message is the same in every other language of the European Union.
But Montenegro, a small country of only 620,000 inhabitants tucked away on the south-eastern edge of the European continent, has no choice but to set aside its national pride and keep on begging the EU for cash. For in just a few months from now, it must start repaying a US$1 billion (S$1.3 billion) debt it owes to China, and it simply does not have the money in its coffers.