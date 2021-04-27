Montenegro's highway to BRI debt dilemma

The answer is "no", "nein", "non". And the message is the same in every other language of the European Union.

But Montenegro, a small country of only 620,000 inhabitants tucked away on the south-eastern edge of the European continent, has no choice but to set aside its national pride and keep on begging the EU for cash. For in just a few months from now, it must start repaying a US$1 billion (S$1.3 billion) debt it owes to China, and it simply does not have the money in its coffers.