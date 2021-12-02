For Subscribers
Modern war - how to win without fighting
Emerging technologies are changing warfare with robot soldiers, lasers and space ops, not to mention the weaponisation of social media. The recent defence summit in Singapore puts this disruption in the cross hairs and holds lessons for the next-gen SAF.
The Star Wars movie series has for decades captivated audiences with images of futuristic galactic warfare, with laser cannon, lightsabres and spaceships on hyperdrive.
But today, in the real world, the ideas of humanoid robots, space operations, lasers and hypersonic weapons more than five times the speed of sound are gradually shaping the next wave of defence transformations, particularly in East Asia.