Mind the gap - income divide in children's use of digital devices

Study shows young children from lower-income families are spending more unsupervised time than higher-income ones on such devices, to their detriment. Their parents need help to bridge this digital gap.

Wei-Jun Jean Yeung and Lim Sun Sun for The Straits Times
A study shows that children up to the age of six from rental flats spend four hours and 28 minutes a week on electronic devices – almost four times the one hour and 12 minutes for those in condos and landed property. ST PHOTO: GIN TAY
Covid-19 has highlighted the indispensability of digital devices in our everyday lives. From mundane tasks such as coordinating daily routines and ordering meals, to working and online learning, as well as keeping in touch with loved ones, these devices have made riding through this pandemic much more tolerable.

In families with children though, there is a constant struggle to strike a healthy balance between access and excess in their digital device use.

