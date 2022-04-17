MillennialMind

Cloud gazing a ballast to the neurosis of daily life

Arts Correspondent
These nebulous shapeshifters have long held a certain appeal because of their mystique. ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI
Updated
Published
2 min ago

In the middle of the noise and fury of social media, CloudSpotting & SkySpotting Singapore is a place of wholesome refuge.

This Facebook group for cloud and sky enthusiasts was born amid the pandemic, in mid-2020, and now has about 55,500 members.

Already a subscriber? 

Dive deeper at $0.99/month

Want more exclusives, sharp insights into what's happening at home and abroad? Subscribe to stay informed.

ST One Digital Package - Monthly

$9.90 $0.99/month

No contract

$0.99/month for the first 3 months, $9.90/month thereafter. T&Cs apply.

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • 2-week e-paper archive so you never miss out on any topic that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top