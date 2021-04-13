Middle-power lessons from Turkey

"Ehmm…" - European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen's irritated expression was clearly picked up by media microphones when, at the start of formal diplomatic negotiations in Turkey recently, she found herself without a seat. There were just two in the room - one was occupied by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, while the other chair was given to the other top official who came with her for the visit, European Council president Charles Michel.

Instead, Ms von der Leyen was offered a nearby sofa, some distance away from Messrs Michel and Erdogan, who then proceeded to "manspread" themselves over the huge armchairs, facing each other.