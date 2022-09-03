Middle America's drive for a 'No Labels' president in 2024

David Brooks
If ever the United States was ripe for something completely different, it's now, says the writer. PHOTO: NYTIMES
Updated
Published
1 min ago
What happens if the 2024 US presidential election is between Donald Trump and somebody like Bernie Sanders? What happens if the Republicans nominate someone who is morally unacceptable to millions of Americans while the Democrats nominate someone who is ideologically unacceptable? Where do the millions of voters in the middle go?

Does Mr Trump end up winning as voters refuse to go that far left? The group No Labels has been working quietly over the past 10 months to give Americans a third viable option. The group calls its work an insurance policy. If one of the parties nominates a candidate acceptable to the centre of the electorate, then the presidential operation shuts down. But if both parties go to the extremes, then there will be a unity ticket appealing to both Democrats and Republicans to combat this period of polarised dysfunction.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

