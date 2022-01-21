Microsoft sets off new content war in gaming

Its US$75 billion (S$101 billion) bet on Activision Blizzard comes as rivals jostle for position in the metaverse. Control of popular games like Candy Crush gives Microsoft new markets and opportunities to build a Netflix for gaming.

Richard Waters
Updated
Published
4 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

If the path to the metaverse runs through today's video games industry, then Microsoft's agreed US$75 billion (S$101 billion) acquisition of Activision Blizzard could turn out to be one of the defining deals for the next era of consumer technology.

The all-cash purchase, announced on Tuesday, landed like a bomb in the video games world. By bringing about 30 games studios under one roof, "the implications of this deal will send shockwaves throughout the industry", said Mr Piers Harding-Rolls, a games analyst at Ampere Analysis.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on January 21, 2022, with the headline Microsoft sets off new content war in gaming.

