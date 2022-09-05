It was all quite predictable, really. Meta, Facebook's parent company, released the latest version of its ground-breaking AI chatbot last month. Immediately, journalists around the world began peppering the system, called BlenderBot3, with questions about Facebook. Hilarity ensued.

Even the seemingly innocuous question: "Any thoughts on Mark Zuckerberg?" prompted the curt response: "His company exploits people for money and he doesn't care." This wasn't the public relations storm the chatbot's creators had been hoping for.