Meta’s AI bot won’t revolutionise your finances

It’s not just about trusting Muse or Claude to go on a rewards-maxxing spree. Banks are putting up a fight too.

US credit cards like Visa and Mastercard are part of a nascent battle between banks and tech companies, says the writer.

US credit cards provide a perfect front line for the nascent battle between banks and artificial intelligence companies: If people are ever going to let software agents loose on their finances, reward programmes are an obvious place to start. I suspect, however, that old habits of caution and inertia will prove hard to overcome.

Some card customers spend hours getting the most out of air miles or cash-back incentives, while many others fail to take advantage. AI could make it easier to maximise the benefits of these offers with little effort or risk.