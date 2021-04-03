Merkel faces epic battle as she exits politics

Angela Merkel seems to running out of luck as she prepares to step down after 16 years as Germany's Chancellor.

Underestimated as "Das Madchen"(The Girl) when she became the first woman to assume the country's top job in 2005, she has gained a stellar reputation over the years for being methodical, pragmatic and calm in a storm. But as she nears the finishing line, the coronavirus pandemic struck, and the unflappable Dr Merkel seems to be losing control.