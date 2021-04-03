Merkel faces epic battle as she exits politics

The German Chancellor, who steps down in September, is having to contend with a pandemic response gone awry, uncooperative state premiers as well as a party that may be booted out of office in the next election

Global Affairs Correspondent
German leader Angela Merkel after making a statement at the Chancellery in Berlin last week. The coronavirus outbreak has shone a spotlight on all her government’s policy weaknesses.PHOTO: AFP
  • Published
    1 hour ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

Angela Merkel seems to running out of luck as she prepares to step down after 16 years as Germany's Chancellor.

Underestimated as "Das Madchen"(The Girl) when she became the first woman to assume the country's top job in 2005, she has gained a stellar reputation over the years for being methodical, pragmatic and calm in a storm. But as she nears the finishing line, the coronavirus pandemic struck, and the unflappable Dr Merkel seems to be losing control.

Please or to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month

  • Latest headlines and exclusive stories
  • In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
  • Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
Subscribe now

*Terms and conditions apply.

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Topics: 