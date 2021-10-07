Memo to countries going green: Don't be like the UK

(FINANCIAL TIMES) - The UK energy sector is in chaos. Natural gas prices have tripled since the start of the year and electricity costs are soaring too. Ten retail suppliers have failed since early August, stranding 1.7 million households.

The immediate blame lies with misguided government policies that prioritised choice over stability, welcoming dozens of suppliers without ensuring that they had the necessary financial strength. But this tale of deregulation gone wrong is not just a local curiosity.