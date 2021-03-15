Mekong - a struggle over water, power and mainland SEA's future

Early last month, satellite photos from Thailand's space agency showed the Mekong River had turned a beautiful aquamarine blue. The problem was that "a blue river is not a healthy river", as Mekong transboundary issues expert Brian Eyler of the Washington-based Stimson Centre put it.

The river should have been a greenish brown, flush with life-giving fine sediments, but instead was so unusually shallow that sand bars could be seen - an ominous sign for the rice, rubber, and tomatoes grown in north-eastern Thailand that depended on the river's natural flooding cycle for nourishment.