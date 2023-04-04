Meet Asia’s millennial plutocrats

They are worldlier and techier than their forebears

The Economist

(From left) Like their fathers, New Development chief executive Adrian Cheng, Lippo Karawaci chief executive John Riady and Reliance Retail leader Isha Ambani all now work for their family businesses. PHOTOS: BLOOMBERG, PT. LIPPO KARAWACI, TBK, EPA-EFE
Updated
31 min ago
Published
31 min ago
The idea that wealthy dynasties can go to pot in the space of three generations pops up throughout history and around the world. John Dryden, an English poet who died in 1700, mused that “seldom three descents continue good”. In 19th-century America, successful families were said to go from “shirtsleeves to shirtsleeves” in that span of time. A Chinese proverb, fu bu guo san dai (wealth does not pass three generations) captures an identical sentiment.

As a rising share of the world’s ultra-rich comes from emerging markets, the three-generation hypothesis is being tested once again – nowhere more so than in developing Asia. Asians are helping to swell the ranks of individuals with fortunes of more than US$500 million (S$663 million), which rose from 2,700 to nearly 7,100 globally between 2011 and 2021, according to Credit Suisse, a bank. The continent’s tycoons did more than their African or Latin American counterparts to push the developing world’s share of that total, from 37 per cent to 52 per cent over the decade. The combined revenue of the continent’s family firms that rank within the world’s 500 biggest such concerns surpassed US$1 trillion in 2022, according to researchers at the University of St Gallen in Switzerland (see chart).

