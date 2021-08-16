MediShield Life and the cost of cancer treatment

The affordability of treatment is an urgent issue given the rising number of cases. A balance needs to be struck, taking into account the interests of patients, the national health budget and the stakeholders in the healthcare ecosystem.

Elaine Lim For The Straits Times
Through the years, Singapore's healthcare service has built a strong reputation of high standards, efficiency, reliability and being at the forefront of research and innovation, says the writer.
Through the years, Singapore's healthcare service has built a strong reputation of high standards, efficiency, reliability and being at the forefront of research and innovation, says the writer.
During the public consultation phase of the review of MediShield Life last year, the Singapore Society of Oncology (SSO), a professional medical organisation consisting of doctors who treat and manage cancer patients, shared its views.

Among the issues raised was the high prices of new cancer drugs and the affordability of treatment. There was a suggestion to augment efforts in negotiating better prices with pharmaceutical companies for the financial sustainability of our national healthcare system.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on August 16, 2021, with the headline 'MediShield Life and the cost of cancer treatment'.
