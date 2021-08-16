For Subscribers
MediShield Life and the cost of cancer treatment
The affordability of treatment is an urgent issue given the rising number of cases. A balance needs to be struck, taking into account the interests of patients, the national health budget and the stakeholders in the healthcare ecosystem.
During the public consultation phase of the review of MediShield Life last year, the Singapore Society of Oncology (SSO), a professional medical organisation consisting of doctors who treat and manage cancer patients, shared its views.
Among the issues raised was the high prices of new cancer drugs and the affordability of treatment. There was a suggestion to augment efforts in negotiating better prices with pharmaceutical companies for the financial sustainability of our national healthcare system.