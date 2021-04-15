Medical schools need a dose of the humanities

Over the past year, ordinary medical research nearly ground to a halt as researchers focused on coronavirus vaccine trials and treatments. Single-mindedness paid off. Drug makers developed life-saving vaccines in record time, and now a third of Americans are at least partially vaccinated.

But, ultimately, the pandemic is a once-in-a-century crisis that may force health professionals and medical schools to look beyond the traditional tools of modern medicine and think more broadly about how we train doctors to grapple with public health catastrophes.