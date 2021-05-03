Media across the globe fighting immediate and existential threats

Viability, diversity, stability and safety are essential ingredients of any healthy information ecosystem. How many media organisations worldwide can say yes to all four? How far are individual professionals, news organisations and the industry as a whole from achieving these? And at this time of global anxiety, economic turmoil and future uncertainty, is it crazy to be aiming for them in the first place?

As we mark World Press Freedom Day today, media across the globe are fighting threats both existential and immediate. The Covid-19 health pandemic has exacerbated and, in many instances, accelerated challenges familiar to media owners, editors and journalists everywhere.