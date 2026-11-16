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Measles is officially back — to America’s shame

The return of widespread measles could be just the start as Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s influence over global health grows.

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Since the start of last year, the US has tallied more than 7,700 measles cases and 13 deaths from the virus.

Since the start of last year, the US has tallied more than 7,700 measles cases and 13 deaths from the virus.

PHOTO: REUTERS

Lisa Jarvis

Measles is endemic again in the US.

Such is the verdict of global health experts who met last week to consider the country’s measles elimination status, granted in 2000. Their decision – which is expected to be announced on Tuesday, but was reported over the weekend – wasn’t a shock. Rather, it was a confirmation of what experts have long warned: The US is giving up decades of hard-won public-health gains.

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.