It is early morning, 6.15am. Not too hot yet, and I am riding my trusty tricycle on a pathway along the Punggol Waterway Park lying at the edge of my HDB block.

On the banks of the waterway, patches of pandan bushes perfume the air with a sweet fragrance. Flowering shrubs add colour to the scenery. There is a sense of mystery and magic in being out, wrapped in the stillness and cool light of dawn.