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Married, yet on OnlyFans and dating apps? ‘Nothing happened’ is not enough

A pattern of secrecy and personal investment elsewhere – even without a physical relationship – is a red flag, regardless of how you attempt to dismiss it.

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In an exclusive relationship, deliberately hiding something that falls outside what you and your partner have agreed on is a breach of trust, says the writer.

In an exclusive relationship, deliberately hiding something that falls outside what you and your partner have agreed on is a breach of trust, says the writer.

PHOTO ILLUSTRATION: PIXABAY

Martha Tara Lee

Imagine a couple who have been married for a few years. One evening, one of them downloads a dating app, telling themselves it’s just for a look. They don’t swipe on anyone at first. Then they do, once, out of curiosity. A message comes back. They smile and tell themselves it’s just harmless fun. 

The messages keep coming. Then one day, their spouse discovers it. They defend themselves by saying: nothing happened. After all, there was nothing physical. 

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.