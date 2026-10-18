Married, yet on OnlyFans and dating apps? ‘Nothing happened’ is not enough

A pattern of secrecy and personal investment elsewhere – even without a physical relationship – is a red flag, regardless of how you attempt to dismiss it.

In an exclusive relationship, deliberately hiding something that falls outside what you and your partner have agreed on is a breach of trust, says the writer.

Imagine a couple who have been married for a few years. One evening, one of them downloads a dating app, telling themselves it’s just for a look. They don’t swipe on anyone at first. Then they do, once, out of curiosity. A message comes back. They smile and tell themselves it’s just harmless fun.

The messages keep coming. Then one day, their spouse discovers it. They defend themselves by saying: nothing happened. After all, there was nothing physical.