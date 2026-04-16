Mark Mobius, the eagle-eyed investment legend who bet on Asia before others did

His investing style, he would say, was ‘getting out and kicking the tyres’.

To most, Mr Mark Mobius – the long-time chairman of Franklin Templeton’s Emerging Markets Group – remained something of an enigma. He died on April 16, aged 89.

Back when China was a mere blip on global investors’ horizons, a shaven-headed fund manager with the alert air of a US Marine at a guard post would tout the prospects of the Chinese economy.

Many in the late 1980s and early 1990s thought Mr Mark Mobius – the long-time chairman of Franklin Templeton’s Emerging Markets Group and known to friends as Bald Eagle for his tonsured head and alert eyes – was blowing into the wind.

More so, after the Tiananmen Square incident which put China in the global doghouse.

Two people, you could say, were critical to consistently promoting China’s prospects despite that setback. For direct investments, Mr Konosuke Matsushita, then Japan’s richest man and the founder of Panasonic, was the man. For ordinary investors going the managed funds route, the cues on China they followed came from Mr Mobius.

While his belief in China was of immense consequence, Mr Mobius is best known for spotting the emergence of a handful of economies in the so-called Global South and identifying them to be a worthwhile asset class. He had recognised – partly because he was such a peripatetic man and could see for himself changes taking shape at ground level – that demographic growth combined with rapid industrialisation and a growing trend to liberalise economies were dramatically changing the economic landscapes of countries such as India, Indonesia and Brazil.

Another example: He was an early believer in South Korea’s prospects as a manufacturing powerhouse, with improvements in quality and corporate governance standards. This led him to keep faith in companies such as Samsung Electronics, even when the company earned negative publicity when some of its cell phones exploded in 2016, forcing a voluntary recall. For him, Samsung was a “conviction call”.

This mensch of the emerging markets died in Singapore on April 16, aged 89. A Hong Kong-based spokeswoman announced his passing over LinkedIn. No cause of death was mentioned. Some industry figures say they’d heard Mr Mobius was stricken with cancer towards the end of 2024, but thought he had recovered.

What explains his obsession with Asia? Perhaps lived experience. Arriving in Kyoto to study Japanese in 1962, Mr Mobius soon discovered there was so much more to Asia than the Land of the Rising Sun.

His investment career began in Hong Kong, where he lived for years before moving to Singapore – which he found more convenient as a staging point of choice for forays into an arc sweeping down from Shanghai to Jakarta, and Mumbai, often in a private jet. He never missed an opportunity to go to India for its food and he was particularly fond of Jaipur, which he likened to a “Wes Anderson movie set”.

Hong Kong, however, remained a perennial favourite. Through the years, he would often visit the territory, walking along the streets of Kowloon and absorbing the energy that pulsed everywhere, including in its MTR rail system.

He also saw prospects in Sri Lanka emerging from three decades of civil war and picked up a significant amount of government-issued debt for Templeton, and a home for himself. He had believed in investing in places he would like to live in.

Through all the chasing of the right equities and bonds to buy, he remained a believer in gold, often advising his friends to keep at least a 10th of their holdings in the yellow metal. He believed that the commodity would always hold value, and especially so in times when the world’s largest economies such as the US and Japan were printing currency “like crazy”.

His investing style, he would say, was “getting out and kicking the tyres”. But that sometimes brought problems; companies he picked often found Mr Mobius’ meticulously focused interest in their operations a tad tiresome.

As Mr Mobius has himself related, a colleague he sent once to talk to a company head in Mumbai got increasingly frustrated with the fund executive’s interventionist style. After a few minutes, the irritated man picked up the phone and called for security to evict the person from the building.

The on-ground approach mostly paid off, enabling him to invest early in several family owned companies in South-east Asian markets before the wider investing community seized on their prospects.

It was not a surprise that since 2001, when the MSCI Emerging Markets Index was introduced and until his 2018 retirement, the Templeton fund generally outperformed the index by close to 2 percentage points, returning 13.4 percent on average.

While the 1997 to 1999 Asian financial flu dented the value of his funds, he rebounded by snagging bargain investments in devastated economies such as Thailand. He also was early to catch the bull market that began in 2009 in the wake of the global financial crisis.

The final years of his three decades at Templeton did not have the dazzle of the first decade and a half. Many of his funds underperformed peers. Mr Mobius founded London-based Mobius Capital Partners in 2018 to manage funds investing in emerging markets. He left in late 2023 but continued to seek out investing opportunities – in Dubai, for instance, which was seen as a modern day Asian El Dorado until the Iran war raised questions about its haven reputation.

To most, Mr Mobius remained something of an enigma. He was not known to have married and the Yul Brynner hairstyle he sported, in his telling, was a consequence of a fire in his Hong Kong apartment that damaged his hair, and he shaved off the rest.

The subdued final years were not so much a case of moving from bang to whimper as the world around him having changed so much. Mr Mobius operated most effectively in a universe dominated by people like the Li Ka-shings and Ratan Tatas, business giants he knew, respected and sometimes clashed with, as he did with Mr Li over corporate governance. Mr Li is still around but that era has passed, and now, so has Mr Mobius.