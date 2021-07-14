Maritime security hubs need to step up cooperation

Piracy and armed robbery at sea are perennial threats to the safety and security of South-east Asia's sea lanes. In the best of times, booming economies and strong maritime governance can keep the rate of attacks at a minimum, but these are not the best of times.

Around the globe, the Covid-19 pandemic has had a negative impact on economies and people's livelihoods, put mariners out of work, disrupted shipping patterns, and strained the resources of maritime law enforcement agencies. These trends create new incentives and fresh opportunities for would-be criminals.