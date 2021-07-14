Maritime security hubs need to step up cooperation

Pandemic-induced disruptions provide incentives for crime, as seen in the uptick in attempts at sea robberies in the eastbound lane of the Singapore Strait

John Bradford and Jane Chan, for The Straits Times
Ships moored in the waters of the Singapore Strait.ST PHOTO: KUA CHEE SIONG
  • Published
    1 hour ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

Piracy and armed robbery at sea are perennial threats to the safety and security of South-east Asia's sea lanes. In the best of times, booming economies and strong maritime governance can keep the rate of attacks at a minimum, but these are not the best of times.

Around the globe, the Covid-19 pandemic has had a negative impact on economies and people's livelihoods, put mariners out of work, disrupted shipping patterns, and strained the resources of maritime law enforcement agencies. These trends create new incentives and fresh opportunities for would-be criminals.

Please or to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month

  • Latest headlines and exclusive stories
  • In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
  • Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
Subscribe now

*Terms and conditions apply.

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Topics: 