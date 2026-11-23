The current US Secretary of State has got enough natural political talent that Democrats ought to worry.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio is suddenly everywhere, all at once: at the President’s side for his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Briefing reporters on cyber glitches that have, in theory, nothing to do with his day job as secretary of state.

All over the headlines as a new round of polls shows more Republicans want him to succeed President Donald Trump than want Vice-President J.D. Vance or other Republicans to do so.