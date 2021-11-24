For Subscribers
Managing the tensions of tribal politics: Lawrence Wong
At the IPS-RSIS conference yesterday, Finance Minister Lawrence Wong focused on the threat posed by new forms of tribalism and identity politics and how Singapore can meet the challenges they pose. Here are edited excerpts from his speech.
The natural instinct of humans is to look out for those who are most like us. Around the world, we see the rise of what we might call a "new tribalism" in politics, or "identity politics" as it is commonly described. What does all this mean for Singapore, and how should we respond?
The age-old conflict between national and tribal identities remains one of the most potent driving forces of violence within and between nations.