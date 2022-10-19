Malaysia’s elections - a two-level chess game?

Following the dissolution of Parliament on Oct 10, Malaysia’s 15th parliamentary election must be held within 60 days of that date. The impending monsoon season means it is likely that the Election Commission will opt to hold the polls in the first half of November.

For civil servants, election workers, and the public at large, preparing for parliamentary elections is a nerve-wracking affair. It is part and parcel of Malaysia’s Westminster system which allows the prime minister to call for elections at any point within a maximum five-year term. This complication is compounded by the country’s federal system, whose state assemblies follow the same rules — paving the way for an unpredictable procession of polls.

One practice that has reduced this complexity has been the generalised practice that, with the exception of Sarawak, the rest of Malaysia’s 13 state governments have held their elections concurrently with federal polls. Rather than commandeering schools and election workers on two separate occasions for each state, the polling machinery is used just once and voters indicate their choices for Parliament and their respective state assembly.

As with so much of Malaysia’s political life, things have got more fluid since 2018, when the opposition coalition Pakatan Harapan (PH) toppled the incumbent Barisan Nasional (BN). Along with seizing control of the federal government, PH expanded from its strongholds of Selangor and Penang to secure a swathe of states in peninsular Malaysia from Johor to Kedah as well as Sabah due to an alliance with Parti Warisan. Parti Islam SeMalaysia (PAS), the Islamic party, spread out from its Kelantan redoubt into Terengganu, and while the Sarawak administration remained in power it left BN to become independent.

Following the so-called Sheraton Move - a series of political manoeuvres - in late February 2020 which saw PH fall from power -many of these states reverted to BN or the newly-minted Perikatan Nasional coalition. Narrow majorities and internal tensions within the ruling coalitions led to early elections in Sabah in 2020, Melaka in 2021, and Johor in 2022. For its part, Sarawak followed its own electoral cycle, holding its state election in late 2021.

In his national address on Oct 10, Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob called on all states except these four to hold their own elections in tandem with national polls in order to increase efficiency and reduce costs. In an interesting twist, state governments helmed by PH (Selangor, Negri Sembilan and Penang) as well as those led by PAS (Kedah, Kelantan and Terengganu) have stated that they will not hold elections at this time. It is quite likely that only the three BN-led states of Pahang, Perak and Perlis will follow PM Ismail’s directive.