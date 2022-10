Malaysia's Parliament was dissolved on Oct 10. Elections must now be held within the next 60 days of that date. Much has changed in the country since the opposition coalition Pakatan Harapan (PH) defeated the ruling Barisan Nasional (BN) just over four years ago.

Malaysia has seen three prime ministers since then - Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad, Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin and the current Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.