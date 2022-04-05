Making flexi-work possible for many more employees

Despite teething problems at the beginning, employers and employees were forced to adapt to work from home (WFH) during the pandemic. As a result, the proportion of employers with formal flexible work arrangements (FWAs) rose from 53 per cent in 2019 to 78 per cent in 2020.

But employers, and even employees, recognise that such arrangements may not be optimal for business operations or employee bonding. Even among employees who can work from home, their preferences may vary. There are those who prefer to work in the office, those who prefer to operate from home and those who prefer some form of hybrid arrangement.