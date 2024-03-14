Make Singapore Sports Hub the region’s concert central

Electrifying performances and the allure of pop stars have seen huge crowds from across the globe fill the National Stadium for consecutive nights. It’s just what the Singapore Sports Hub needs.

Terence Ho

By hosting hugely profitable concerts, the $1.3 billion Sports Hub looks set to fulfil its potential as a world-class entertainment hub. PHOTO: LIANHE ZAOBAO
Updated
Mar 14, 2024, 05:00 AM
Published
Mar 14, 2024, 05:00 AM
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

If economists’ estimates are anything to go by, Taylor Swift’s six sell-out concerts in Singapore could generate anywhere between $300 million and $500 million in tourism receipts. The concerts have seen a surge in airline and hotel bookings, with prices skyrocketing in tandem.

These eye-catching sums have attracted attention from other countries, particularly those in our neighbourhood. Thailand’s Prime Minister, a Philippines legislator and Malaysian politicians are among those who have weighed in on Singapore’s deal to bring in the American superstar.

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2024 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top