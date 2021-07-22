For Subscribers
Make divorce more amicable
MSF's no-fault proposal has a lot going for it. Let's debunk some of the misconceptions
It is 2021, and 50 years since the passing of the Women's Charter in Singapore. So why are we still debating the value and necessity of divorce?
A recent proposal by the Ministry of Social and Family Development (MSF) has been particularly contentious in certain circles. The proposal centres on the introduction of a new "amicable divorce" option, to make the process of divorce more accessible for willing parties.