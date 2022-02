Nearly two years ago, I made a costly mistake. I'd spent some time trying to fix up my bike at a local bike co-op, when one of the volunteers told me that the chain was worn, and I should come back soon to replace it.

A week later, the first Covid-19 lockdown began and I put the chain out of my mind. A few weeks later, it gave way beneath me and I found myself face down in a pool of my own blood.